52 sports projects to be built under ‘Khailta Punjab’ programme

LAHORE - Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial presided over an important meeting at Punjab Stadium on Tuesday. The meeting was convened to review the progress of new development schemes, status of ongoing development projects and handing/taking over of completed sports schemes. Additional Secretary Sports Farhan Farooq, Deputy Secretary Sports Marhaba Naimat, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza and Deputy Director Tariq Khanzada participated in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports said that 52 new sports complexes would be built and 58 old sports complexes would be restored in the province under ‘Khailta Punjab’ programme. “Overall, 131 sports projects are being constructed across the Punjab province this year,” he added. He said that several sports projects would be completed from September to December this year. He directed the relevant officials to complete the sports development projects as soon as possible. He said that all possible measures are being taken for the development of sports culture among the younger generation.