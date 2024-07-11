Advisor to Ombudsman for provision of facilities at saving centres

KARACHI - Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi, Zakir Hussain, on Tuesday directed officials concerned to make proper arrangements for account holders and customers particularly senior citizens at National Saving Centres.

The advisor, in a briefing to media at Federal Ombudsman regional office Karachi, informed that an inspection visit of National Saving Center Saddar Karachi was carried out the other day to review the facilities and functioning of the center.

The team of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat observed that there were insufficient arrangements for account holders who come to the center for receiving monthly profits on different saving schemes, he stated adding that the center management was directed to make proper arrangements for customers particularly the senior citizens who face hardship while waiting for their turn. He observed that Directorate of National Savings offer different saving schemes including Behbood Saving Certificate and a large number of their customers and account holders was constituted on pensioners, widows and senior citizens.

The building of the center was situated in an old and vulnerable building that may pose threats to lives of employees as well as the customers in case of any accident, he noted adding that the waiting area for customers was congested and lacking facilities while no queue management system was seen in place. He said that the center management assured the FOS team that issue will be communicated with higher authorities and every possible step will be taken to address the issue. Zakir Hussain said that FOS team was briefed about recent measures for automation of the directorate of National Savings and digitization of different services. The customers had been issued cheque books with facility of online transaction at any saving center across the country while ATM cards were also being issued to the account holders so that they could make their transaction at the nearest ATM without going to any saving center, he added.

The advisor said that customers present in the center expressed satisfaction on overall service delivery at the center and told that they receive monthly profits in a smooth manner.

The advisor said that findings of the inspection visit along with recommendations for improvement would be forwarded to the head office in order to ensure solution of the issues faced by citizens as well as the organization.