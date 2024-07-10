Gold rate dips by Rs100 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs100 and was sold at Rs245,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs245,100 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs86 to Rs210,048 from Rs210,134 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs192,544 from Rs192,622, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $14 to $2,362 from $2376, the Association reported.