PSX stays bullish, gains 105 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 105.86 points, a positive change of 0.13 percent, closing at 80,672.06 points against 80,566.21 points on the last working day. A total of 610,264,015 shares were traded during the day as compared to 261,649,614 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.317 billion against Rs13.024 billion on the last trading day. Around 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 216 of them recorded gains and 190 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 51,026,149 shares at Rs4.91 per share, Bank of Punjab with 43,339,979 shares at Rs5.93 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 40,773,147 shares at Rs1.24 per share. Sazgar Engineering Works Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs94.89 per share price, closing at Rs1,093.78, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with a Rs89.99 rise in its per share price to Rs18,289.99. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs73.00 per share closing at Rs 7,616.11, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with a Rs55.19 decline to close at Rs6,999.96.