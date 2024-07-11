PSX witnesses bearish trend,loses 830 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 830.51 points, a negative change of 1.03 percent, closing at 79,841.56 points against 80,672.06 points on the last working day. A total of 495,910,236 shares were traded during the day as compared to 610,264,015 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs22.116 billion against Rs24.317 billion on the last trading day. Around 440 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 153 of them recorded gains and 241 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 46 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 57,716,127 shares at Rs4.89 per share, PIA Holding Company with 43,039,629 shares at Rs25.08 per share and United Foods Limited with 28,628,477 shares at Rs34.87 per share. Excide Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs71.17 per share price, closing at Rs820.38, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company Limited with a Rs63.20 rise in its per share price to Rs728.47. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs178.83 per share closing at Rs18,111.16, followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with a Rs46.03 decline to close at Rs1,065.84.