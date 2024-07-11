SACM KP, advisor discuss solarisation of industries

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Ab­dul Karim Tordher, called on Advisor to Chief Minis­ter for Finance Muzammil Aslam at the civil secre­tariat. The Special Assistant discussed with the Advisor the idea of a solarization project for industries in the province to address the energy crisis faced by in­dustrialists. He emphasized the need for a solarization project to provide afforda­ble electricity to industries, which would help the indus­trial sector stand on its feet. The Finance Advisor asked the Special Assistant to sub­mit a feasible proposal for the project and assured him that work would be done on the proposal.