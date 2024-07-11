SACM KP, advisor discuss solarisation of industries

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, called on Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Muzammil Aslam at the civil secretariat. The Special Assistant discussed with the Advisor the idea of a solarization project for industries in the province to address the energy crisis faced by industrialists. He emphasized the need for a solarization project to provide affordable electricity to industries, which would help the industrial sector stand on its feet. The Finance Advisor asked the Special Assistant to submit a feasible proposal for the project and assured him that work would be done on the proposal.