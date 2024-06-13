Thursday, June 13, 2024
Poor, salaried class to be provided relief in Sindh Budget: Nasir Shah

Our Staff Reporter
June 13, 2024
KARACHI   -    Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said the Sindh government will provide relief to the salaried class and poor people in the budget.

Speaking to the media after the Sindh Assembly session, Shah said that President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto want that the increase in salary should be proportional to inflation, so as far as possible we should increase the salaries of the employees. The Energy Minister said that providing water facilities and free and cheap electricity to the people of Sindh are the top priorities in the budget and Bilawal Bhutto wishes that no new tax be imposed on the people.

If taxation becomes inevitable, it would be imposed on the privileged class and the luxury items, provincial minister said, adding that Prime Minister has been requested not to impose any kind of tax on solar. Nasir Shah said that new development schemes are not being introduced in the provincial budget, but priority will be given to completing ongoing development projects. He said that 2.1 million houses will be constructed by the Sindh government for the flood victims.

