Nation celebrates 77th Independence Day with traditional zeal

The nation is celebrating the 77th Independence Day today with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

A number of activities will be organised to highlight the struggle of forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities, including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

Similarly, private and public educational institutions will also hold different activities, including quiz and speech competitions, functions and sessions to educate the students about the historical struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis living around the world will also celebrate the Independence Day with equal fervour and passion. They will also organize cultural events, flag hoisting ceremonies, and rallies to show their love and loyalty for the homeland.

The significance of Independence Day goes beyond the celebration of national pride and patriotism. It is a day to remember the struggles and sacrifices of forefathers who fought for our independence.

It is also a reminder of the responsibility we as a nation have to preserve and protect our independence by working towards the progress and prosperity of our nation.

The federal capital and all major and small cities have already turned into green and white colours with a large number of Jashan-e-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, bunting, pin badges, toys and other decorative accessories to attract youngsters and children.

Since the Independence Day celebrations have become a sort of a festival in the country, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services and even electronics companies are offering exciting discount offers, adding more charm to the festivity.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in all provincial capitals.

There will be a dramatic pause throughout the country with sounding of sirens to herald the flag hoisting ceremony at 9 a.m.

All the major roads and avenues of the federal capital, like other cities, have been decorated with flags, banners and buntings to present a festive look. The major public and private buildings in the city will also be illuminated to mark this important occasion.

The print and electronic media will highlight the services of Pakistan Movement heroes on the day and pay tributes to their extraordinary contributions to making Pakistan a reality. Literary and cultural organizations have chalked out a number of programmes to mark the day.

