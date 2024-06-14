Over 400 Pak youth obtain technical training under CPEC

ISLAMABAD - In connection with China’s endeavours to groom indigenous community with job-oriented training programs under CPEC, more than 400 local students have received modern training in Huaneng Pakistan Vocational & Technical College in Sahiwal, Punjab.

Huaneng Pakistan Vocational & Technical College is operated by Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy (Private) Limited (HSRE), the owner of Sahiwal Power Plant. The one-month-long vocational training, ended on June 1, equipped local youth with practical employment skills in areas such as computer applications, electrical technician skills, and welding.

Another stunning feature of the program is that all enrolled students receive hands-on professional training free of cost. This is a blessing for the cash-strapped and downtrodden sections of the society.

Gao Guangxin, Director, Operation Department, Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy (Private) Limited (HSRE), told Gwadar Pro that providing training to local youth will help realize localization management.

He expressed his pride in witnessing Sahiwal Power Plant’s journey from inception to becoming a flagship project under CPEC. In August 2019, the Huaneng Pakistan Vocational & Technical College was established on site to provide free vocational technical training to local youth.

It is officially registered with Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority of Pakistan. Four training courses, including computer, secretarial, electrician, and welding, are being taught so far.

Through a combination of theoretical teaching and on-site practice, the training has improved the participants’ employment-related skills, which has been highly recognized by the trainees.

Along with training programs, upward trajectory for the professional grooming of Pakistan’s young generation came to the fore when two Pakistani engineers, Fahad Ahmed and Sohail Abbas, from the 2x660MW Sahiwal Power Plant in Qadirabad, won prizes in the “Huaneng Craftsman Cup 2024” event held in China.

The competition, organized by Huaneng Group Co. Ltd, featured more than 80 participants from different parts of the world.

This achievement underscores the technical abilities of Pakistani engineers and strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

This initiative not only promotes localization management but also exemplifies the fruitful collaboration between China and Pakistan, fostering a spirit of mutual growth and development.

Significant strides have been made in local employment at Sahiwal Power Plant. Currently, six Pakistani employees hold positions as department managers, while eleven serve in production roles as shift leaders and team leaders. Additionally, two employees have been recognized with the prestigious title of “Outstanding Employees of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor”. Notably, all positions in centralized control operations and auxiliary control operations are presently occupied by Pakistani employees.