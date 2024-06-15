Saturday, June 15, 2024
Ban imposed on e-cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches

June 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  The district administration under “Live Well” initiative imposed section 144 by banning electronic cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches, said a press note issued here on Friday.

The ban was enforced by the district administration considering the spread of respiratory diseases. Selling e-cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches will be completely banned near hospitals and educational institutions.

The sale of e-cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches to youths under the age of 21 will also be prohibited. The advertisement of prohibited material in public places and on vehicles will also be banned.

The notification also stipulates that selling e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches to individuals under the age of 21 is banned.

Ban on e-cigarettes, vapes, nicotine products lauded

People at awareness session say ‘no’ to narcotics

Blue Veins and the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control commended District Government Peshawar for imposing a 60-day ban on the use, sale, distribution, storage, promotion, and sponsorship of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine products.

The ban, issued through an administrative order by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under Section 144 CrPC, aims to extend into a permanent ban through comprehensive legislation, said a press release issued on Friday.

According to administrative order complete ban has been imposed on the sale of e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches near hospitals and educational institutions.

These products cannot be sold to individuals under 21 years of age, besides advertising of these products in public places and on vehicles is strictly prohibited. Violators of these regulations will face legal consequences, adds the order.

Stringent security measures in Hazara for Eid

“This ban is a significant step under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Live Well initiative, showcasing its commitment to public health and tobacco control,” observed Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager Blue Veins.

Civil society highly appreciates the Live Well initiative, anticipating it to be a game changer for Drugs, tobacco control

and public health.

This comprehensive approach by the KP government is crucial in protecting communities, reducing tobacco use, and ensuring a healthier future for all.

“We deeply appreciate the leadership role of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah, Director General Health Dr Saleem, Director of Public Health Irshad Roghani, and Coordinator to Minister Health Dr. Muhammad Ali Haider,” Qamar added.

“Their dedication to improving public health and tobacco control is exemplary. Prior to this, the KP Health Department notified a comprehensive Provincial Tobacco Control Plan to implement its roadmap, demonstrating a proactive approach to safeguarding our communities.”

MoU signed to preserve scenic beauty of Kaghan Valley

The KP Tobacco Control Cell has also been instrumental in improving compliance with the existing legal framework, ensuring that these measures are effectively enforced and the tireless efforts of Ajmal Shah, Coordinator KPTCC, are appreciated.

Qamar Naseem said: “We urge the KP Government to consider a comprehensive legislative approach to permanently ban vapes and e-cigarettes. This will solidify the progress made and ensure a healthier future for our youth and communities.”

