SparkTank by Beaconhouse celebrates graduation of its inaugural cohort

LAHORE - SparkTank by Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s first business incubator for 10-19 year-olds, celebrated the graduation of its inaugural cohort at an event titled ‘The SparkTank Showcase’ held at the Ramada Hotel Gulberg, Lahore.

The SparkTank Showcase featured five promising startups developed by eight students over a five-month incubation period from September 2023 to February 2024. The graduating startups include Go Clean, Pak Maweshi, Bitty Bop’s Perfumery, Takhti.pk, and BreatheEasy.

The event featured an exhibition and presentations by the graduating students where they introduced their idea and the startups to an audience including investors, experts from the startup industry, as well as students, parents, and educationists. A keynote speech by Chief Sustainability Officer at Al Futtaim Group, Ellora-Julie Parekh, highlighted the importance of promoting entrepreneurship from an early age to equip the youth with the skills and mindset necessary to tackle challenges. Education technology entrepreneur and CEO of Build Something Different, Chris Geary, spoke on ‘Tech Education: Cultivating Tomorrow’s Innovators’. A panel discussion titled ‘Navigating Early Stage Funding’ explored the various opportunities for obtaining initial financing for startups. It provided practical advice on overcoming funding challenges and planning for long-term financial sustainability. Panellists included CEO & Founder, CIRCLE, Sadaffe Abid; Founder & General Partner, Zayn Venture Capital, FaisalAftab; Co-Founder & CEO, Smartlane and Co-Founder, Rent It, Fatin Tariq Gondal; andManaging Director, Endeavor Pakistan, Shehryar Hydri. The discussion was moderated byCo-Founder of Out-Class & Taraki, Ali Nomani. Speaking at the event, CEO Beaconhouse School System and SparkTank, Kasim Kasuri said, “We are incredibly proud of our first cohort of young entrepreneurs. Their dedication and innovation have been truly inspiring, and we are excited to see the impact they will go on to make. SparkTank is committed to supporting innovation among the youth, nurturing their talent while promoting creative thinking and business acumen.”

Launched in 2023, SparkTank provides aspiring student entrepreneurs with the resources and support they need to turn their ideas into successful businesses. The first initiative of its kind in Pakistan, SparkTank offers an extensive range of services to support students atevery stage of the business development process - from conducting market research todeveloping a prototype, and ultimately to launching and scaling their businesses - all at zero cost. Students are guided by a dedicated team of experienced mentors, educators, andprofessionals throughout the incubation process.