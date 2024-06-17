‘Pakistan can become regional trade hub’

LAHORE - Pakistan stands at a crucial juncture exploiting trade potential in Asia and fostering strong economic ties with neighboring states can significantly speedup its economic growth. SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s former President Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed these views while talking to a trade delegation, led by Muslim Khan Buneri here Sunday. He added that geographically, Pakistan is positioned to serve as a trade conduit between Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East, making it an ideal hub for regional commerce. In order to harness this potential, he said, Pakistan must actively engage with countries like China, Iran, and Afghanistan. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship initiative that demonstrates the benefits of such cooperation, promising infrastructural development and increased trade flow. Similarly, enhancing trade relations with neighbors could unlock immense economic benefits, despite the political challenges. A focus on trade normalization and tariff reduction can help the region tap into a market of over a billion people. He said Iran, with its rich energy resources, presents another promising trade partner. Strengthening trade ties with Iran could ensure energy security for Pakistan while providing Iran with much-needed economic diversification.

Additionally, a stable Afghanistan opens up avenues for trade and transit routes to Central Asia, facilitating greater regional connectivity. The European Union and the United States remain significant trade partners, especially for Pakistan’s textile and agricultural exports. Maintaining compliance with international trade regulations, ensuring quality standards, and fostering a stable business environment are crucial for sustaining these relationships. Malik said that Pakistan’s strategy should therefore be multifaceted: deepen regional trade ties while upholding Western trade partnerships. This dual approach will require diplomatic finesse, robust economic policies, and a commitment to regional stability. By doing so, Pakistan can position itself as a pivotal player in regional trade, driving economic growth and fostering prosperity both at home and across Asia, he concluded.