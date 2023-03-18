Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said the PDM government intended to arrest him despite his bail in all cases registered against him.

In a series of tweets, the former prime minister said he was heading to Islamabad to appear before court in the Toshakhana case despite “knowing their [government] malafide intentions”. Mr Khan said he believed in rule of law, adding: “But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all”.

“It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign,” he wrote on Twitter.

The PTI chief, in a separate video message, said his arrest was part of the “London plan” as PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wanted the same.

Earlier in the day, Mr Khan left for Islamabad to attend hearing in the Toshakhana case after he secured protective bail from the Lahore High Court in several cases registered against him in Lahore and Islamabad.