7th Pakistan Industrial Expo from 25th

LAHORE - 7th Pakistan Industrial Expo, an annual feature arranged by the Everest International Expo Pvt. Ltd,) is going to be held from November 25 to November 27, 2023 at the Lahore Expo Centre. Around 250 Pakistani and Chinese companies will be showcasing their products and services at this event this year.

The event promises to be a landmark occasion, fostering global partnerships, driving economic growth, and showcasing the vast potential within Pakistan’s industrial landscape. Disclosing the event details at a press conference at the Lahore Press Club (LPC) here on Monday, Steve Zhou, Project Head of Everest International Expo, said that the 7th Pakistan Industrial Expo will surpass its predecessor in scale. This year, the Expo will occupy double the space, with Hall #2 exclusively featuring Chinese industrial enterprises while Pakistani companies will spotlight locally manufactured products at Hall 2. This strategic arrangement aims to enhance mutual trade and business communication between Pakistan and China.

Dr Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, took the podium to emphasize the enduring collaboration with a Chinese exhibition company, now entering its sixth year. Through the Pakistan Industrial Expo platform, this partnership has facilitated numerous international collaborations, attracting investments and introducing advanced technologies to Pakistan. Dr. Abbas highlighted the pivotal role the PIE platform plays in promoting the industrial and economic development of the nation. Zishan Hashmi, Deputy General Manager of Everest International Expo, shared exciting details about the diverse industrial sectors to be showcased at the Expo. From CNC machines to industrial equipment, hardware, building materials, agricultural machines, engineering machines, chemicals, and solar systems, the Expo promises a comprehensive display of cutting-edge technologies and products.