PDMA Punjab issues high alert regarding monsoon rains from July 1

LAHORE - PDMA Punjab has issued high alert regarding monsoon rains here on Sunday. According to the PDMA, a letter was issued to the administration of the entire province regarding monsoon rains. Monsoon rains are likely to increase by 35% this year. Monsoon rains are expected to start in Punjab from July 1. According to the post issued, there are chances of 15 to 50mm of rain in the first week of July. 25 to 35 mm of rain is expected in the second week of July. In the third week of July, Upper Punjab, South Punjab may receive 15 to 25 mm of rain. Whereas, 50 to 70 mm of rain is predicted in the fourth week of July. The PDMA further said that heavy rains with thundershowers are expected in Upper Punjab, Central Punjab and South Punjab. Monsoon rains in July threaten urban flooding and hill torrents in southern Punjab. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the concerned departments have been alerted in view of the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Ms Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The district administration should ensure all safety measures before the monsoon rains. Complete the cleaning of rivers and drainage arrangements as soon as possible. DG Irfan Ali Kathia further said that due to mutual cooperation and pre-planning, losses from natural calamities can be avoided. Protection of life and property of citizens is the first priority and there is no room for negligence or irresponsibility. PMD also predicted rain with winds, thunderstorms in Lahore and other parts of the province today (Monday). The PMD said continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of the country. Under these conditions, rain with winds and thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in Murree, Galyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Lahore and Narowal today (Monday). Windstorms/thunderstorms with isolated rain may also occur in Bhakkar, Layyah, Taunsa, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan during this period. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province, PMD said. Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between on 40-42°C today (Monday) and 41-43°C on Tuesday. Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore over most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, rain wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, Potohar region.