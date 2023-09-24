Sarah Inam's father deplores sluggish trial, demands swift justice

The father of murdered Noor Muqadam, former ambassador Shauqat Muqadam, and the father of Sarah Inam, the other victim of physical assault that caused her death, Inamur Rahim, on Sunday beseeched the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to expedite the trial of their daughters’ murders to serve justice for the innocent.

Sara Inam’s father Inamur Rahim and Noor Muqadam’s father, former Ambassador Shaukat Muqadam, held a press conference here at the National Press Club flanked by social workers to apprise the media and make an appeal to the apex court for justice.

Ambassador (r) Shauqat said Sarah Inam was killed in a very painful way, adding, “After this incident, me and my wife went to Inam Sahib’s house. We knew the pain these people were going through. We approached the courts for justice but a lengthy trial followed.”

He said during the trial of Noor Muqadam it was claimed that it was an open and shut case, and we were told that there would be a fair trial. He added that on February 24, 2022, my daughter’s killer was sentenced to death.

“The case went to the high court and Noor’s killer, Zahir Jafer, was sentenced to death twice. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq sentenced Zahir Jafer and upheld his punishment. Now my daughter’s case is pending with the Supreme Court,” Muqadam said.

“It is requested that the Supreme Court hear this case as soon as possible,” he said.

He said if such cases lingered on for years, then the public confidence in the system will erode.

He emphasised that a message should be sent and would be conveyed in society through the supremacy of law.

Muqadam also requested the SC to hear Sarah Inam’s case so that she could get justice. “These girls wanted to do a lot in society. Fifty per cent of Pakistan’s population is women, it is not like women sit at home. It is not possible that fifty per cent of the country’s population will be left behind,” he said.

Noor Muqadam’s father wept during the press conference as he was unable to control his emotions while expressing his view before the media. He added that Sara Inam was not safe in her husband’s house.

Sarah Inam’s father, Inamur Rahim said that a day earlier on September 23, it was a year since my daughter passed away.

He said that he had never thought that such an accident would happen, adding that “my daughter was an innocent and simple girl who used to saw everything at its face value.”

He added that the behaviour of Shahnawaz (Sarah’s husband) to her daughter was revealed to him by her friends. “We did not know anything about this family except Ayaz Amir (Shahnawaz’s father). Shahnawaz wanted to extort money from my daughter,” he alleged.

“We request the new chief justice of Pakistan to deal with our case. The state should become a party against the murderer. Instead of parents, the government should be a party,” Inamur Rahim urged.