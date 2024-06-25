Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi mayor inaugurates dental unit, nursery at Gizri Maternity Home

Karachi mayor inaugurates dental unit, nursery at Gizri Maternity Home
Staff Reporter
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that our goal is to improve healthcare facilities to provide relief to people during these times of inflation, and we remain committed to this goal. He expressed these views while speaking to media representatives on Monday after inaugurating the dental unit and nursery at Gizri Maternity Home. On this occasion, Mayor Karachi’s representative for political affairs Karamullah Waqasi and others were also present. Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that this old hospital in Gizri was privatised at one time and the private organisation was charging heavily for treatment here when we came here KMC again activated and work started. We were determined to improve this hospital, and soon people started seeing significant changes here. He said, “Over the past year, 14 hospitals under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation have been improved. The Sindh government of the Pakistan People’s Party has assisted us in this matter. The journey of improvement in the city will continue in the same manner.” In Gizri Maternity Home, we have taken steps to improve the wards, and with the establishment of the dental unit and nursery, this maternity home will be able to serve the people of this area even better, he maintained. In this hospital, OPD costs 20 rupees, and ultrasound is available for 150 rupees. Delivery service is available for only Rs2,000, and root canal service is provided for Rs500.

Why independent candidates joined SIC, and not PTI, CJP remarks

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1719275536.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024