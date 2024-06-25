Karachi mayor inaugurates dental unit, nursery at Gizri Maternity Home

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that our goal is to improve healthcare facilities to provide relief to people during these times of inflation, and we remain committed to this goal. He expressed these views while speaking to media representatives on Monday after inaugurating the dental unit and nursery at Gizri Maternity Home. On this occasion, Mayor Karachi’s representative for political affairs Karamullah Waqasi and others were also present. Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that this old hospital in Gizri was privatised at one time and the private organisation was charging heavily for treatment here when we came here KMC again activated and work started. We were determined to improve this hospital, and soon people started seeing significant changes here. He said, “Over the past year, 14 hospitals under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation have been improved. The Sindh government of the Pakistan People’s Party has assisted us in this matter. The journey of improvement in the city will continue in the same manner.” In Gizri Maternity Home, we have taken steps to improve the wards, and with the establishment of the dental unit and nursery, this maternity home will be able to serve the people of this area even better, he maintained. In this hospital, OPD costs 20 rupees, and ultrasound is available for 150 rupees. Delivery service is available for only Rs2,000, and root canal service is provided for Rs500.