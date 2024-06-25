Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

WB country director calls on planning minister

WB country director calls on planning minister
APP
June 25, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Country Director World Bank, Njay Benhassine on Monday called on Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and discussed the progress and current status of the ongoing projects supported by the World Bank.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal expressed his gratitude for the continuous support provided by the World Bank and emphasized the importance of expediting the implementation of various project components and instructed the relevant authorities to accelerate their execution to ensure timely completion.

The minister also highlighted the comprehensive nature of the “5Es Framework” that encompasses all the important sectors. He noted that development partners, including the World Bank, regard this framework as crucial for achieving sustainable development and success. The minister also discussed about the development of Pakistan’s 20 poorest districts, with a significant portion, 11 out of 20, located in Baluchistan. He underscored the government’s commitment to improving living conditions in these areas by enhancing food security, shelter, healthcare, and education facilities. He also outlined plans for large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at uplifting these districts.

Punjab Assembly unanimously condemns horrific incidents of mob lynching

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of trade as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic future. He emphasized that increasing exports is essential for national prosperity and called for a concerted effort to strengthen the country’s export sector. The minister emphasized that Pakistan possesses an immense wealth of natural resources and minerals. He said that the government is giving special attention to the exploration and development of these resources.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1719204660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024