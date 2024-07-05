Govt vows to complete privatisation of PIA as soon as possible

ISLAMABAD - The government would complete the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as soon as possible as there would be no further delay while completing the remaining process in this regard.

It was discussed in a high-level meeting of the Board of Privatisation Commission that was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Privatisation, Investment Board and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan to finalise the privatization of various institutions and regarding important issues related to it. Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan directed that all stakeholders should be kept on board for the privatization of national institutions and the Privatization Commission should ensure its full cooperation to the companies coming forward with serious offers. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Prime Minister wants the privatization of PIA as soon as possible so there should be no further delay while completing the remaining process in this regard. Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan said that Privatization Commission should attain financial autonomy by reducing its dependence on the federal government and ensure increase in its own resources.

Moreover, Federal Minister Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister of Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and Minister of Law Azam Nazir Tarrar held a meeting to review the progress on privatization of House Building Finance Corporation. In this meeting, it was agreed that the protection of the employees of the institution will be kept in view while its privatisation. The technical and legal aspects of the privatisation of the House Building Finance Corporation were also discussed in the meeting and a negotiation session was held with business group interested in the purchase of the House Building Finance Corporation along with the officers of the Privatisation Commission. Federal Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan directed that all proposals for privatisation should be opened in front of cameras in the presence of the media so that there should be no question on its transparency. Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarrar also emphasized on the privatization of the House Building Finance Corporation as soon as possible and directed to keep in view all procedural and legal aspects in this regard.

Earlier, in the 220th meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Privatisation, Investment Board and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan who is also chairman of Privatization Commission Board approved the proceedings of meetings of 218 and 219th of PCB. The meeting was told that PCB is in contact with the relevant departments including Finance, Law and Aviation. Moreover, for the appointment of Financial Advisor for Roosevelt Hotel and other projects of privatization advertisements have been given in the international media as well. In the board meeting, more institutions were shortlisted for privatization while discussions were held to ensure prompt progress in this regard.