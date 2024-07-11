Systems Limited hosts British deputy high commissioner

LAHORE - Systems Limited, Pakistan’s leading provider of IT and IT-Enabled Services in Pakistan, had the distinct honour of hosting a visit from British Deputy High Commissioner and Director of Trade Pakistan, Sarah Mooney. Asif Peer, CEO of Systems Limited, warmly welcomed British Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney, along with Sarah Peng - Trade Manager. The meeting facilitated valuable discussions on ongoing collaborations between the UK and Pakistan in the IT sector, as well as outlining plans for Systems Limited.

Since its inception in 1977, Systems Limited has been a pioneering force in Pakistan’s IT industry. Expanding internationally in 1996, the company entered the global market and has since established strong partnerships with prominent IT firms worldwide. Today, Systems Limited operates in over 16 countries across the UK, Europe, U.S., the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, delivering comprehensive services to a diverse clientele through onsite and offshore centers in Pakistan.

Through collaborative efforts with the UK partners, the company envisions creating synergies that drive technological innovation, foster knowledge exchange, and propel Pakistan to the forefront of the global AI landscape. This strategic focus not only enhances Pakistan’s appeal as an IT outsourcing destination for the UK companies but also reinforces the country’s position as a key player in the international tech ecosystem, poised for sustainable growth and innovation.

Hosting High Commissioner was a privilege for us at Systems Limited, remarked Asif Peer, Group CEO & MD at Systems Limited. He further expressed, “Our four-decade journey showcases our resolve, technological depth, and the expertise of our world-class professionals. With a global team of over 7,000, we strive for excellence in every aspect of our operations, from conceptualization to execution. Systems Limited is committed to building B2B alliances based on trust and mutual gain, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the British High Commission in Pakistan. With an already-established footing in the UK, these enduring partnerships further fuel our mission to drive technological innovation and economic growth.”

High Commissioner was given an exclusive tour of the Systems Limited Karachi campus, showcasing the company’s state-of-the-art facilities dedicated to serving its global clientele and making a significant difference.

During the visit, High Commissioner Mooney showed interest in learning about the availability and quality of IT resources in Pakistan. Systems’ team proudly highlighted their partnership with multiple entities, emphasizing their dedication to nurturing and developing high-quality IT talent.

The company sees this collaboration as a catalyst for increased IT exports, enhanced talent development, and ultimately, a thriving tech ecosystem that benefits both Pakistan and the UK.