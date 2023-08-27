Thousands flee as Sutlej River floods submerge villages

PDMA warns of dangerous water inflow from India in case of more monsoon rains.
BAHAWALPUR - The high-level flood in Sutlej River has forced people living in villages of river belt here to evacuate their families and cattle to safer areas, officials said Saturday.
According the district management and Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122, due to high-level flood in Sutlej River after India had release more water into it, villages located in river belt areas of Bahawalpur Division had been affected.
“Over 75,000 people have been evacuated from river belt areas of Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, Hasilpur, Qaimpur, Islam Headworks, Khairpur Tamewali, Lal Suhanra, Dera Bakha, Jhangi Wala, Bahawalpur, Khanowali, Fatowali, Sama Satta and other areas during last few days in view of high-level flood in Sutlej river,” the official sources Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Office said.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited flood relief camps set up in areas including Khairpur Tamewali, Lal Suhanra, Dera Bakha and Bahawalpur (Sadar Tehsil) where he inspected facilities being provided to people being evacuated from river belt areas.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the district management was ready to deal with any emergency situation caused by floodwater.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 Dr Baqir Hussain who was present at the flood relief camp said that dozens of rescue and relief camps had been set up in Bahawalpur river belt areas for people who had been affected from floodwater of Sutlej River.
“Meanwhile, Livestock Department, Government of Punjab has also set up their camps to provide treatment to cattle being evacuated from river belt areas. Reports reaching here suggested that standing crops on hundreds of acres have been submerged by floodwater in river belt areas of Bahawalpur division,” Dr Baqir Hussain informed.
‘MARRIAGE PARTY STUCK IN FLOOD WATER RESCUED’
Reportedly, the Rescue 1122 team safely rescued the bridegroom and marriage party who were stuck in flood water safely and brought them to the bride’s house. The bridegroom was overjoyed and there was happiness everywhere and they chanted slogans in favour of Rescue 1122.
According to details, the flood water of Sutlej River has destroyed hundreds of villages and thousands of acres of standing crops and water entered into Mianwali basti after breach of safety embankment.
A citizen named Abdul Kareem, a resident of the same village was scheduled to tie to knot today on August 26 and he was leaving with the marriage party. He got stuck in flood water due to the erosion of the river.
Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 jawans rescued the bridegroom and others from the strong waves and deep waters of the Sutlej River and shifted them to a safe place. Groom Abdul Kareem looked very happy by wearing bridal suit and sherwani.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday warned of a dangerous increase in the water level in case India releases more water if the country receives more monsoon rains.
According to a PDMA spokesperson, districts of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Multan, and Bahawalpur may be affected due to the water inflow.
“The villages in the vicinity of River Sutlej might have to be evacuated and all the authorities concerned are on high alert,” said Punjab’s Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed, adding that there are concerns over the situation of the Indian dams.
The PDMA said that the water inflow at Islam Headworks has increased to 151,000 cusecs while there was a high-level flood at Ganda Singh Wala and the water flow is 122,000 cusecs while Sulemanki is experiencing medium-level flood.
The spokesperson added that continuous monitoring was being done of all rivers, dams, barrages and streams from the PDMA control room.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala Headworks and Islam Headworks is at high flood level while it is at medium flood level at Sulemanki Headworks.
The forecast stated that the River Indus was at a low flood level at Kalabagh, Chashma and Guddu headworks.
It also said that scattered wind thunderstorms/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls was expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers in the next 24 hours.
Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also paid a visit to the relief camp at River Sutlej in Attari Village in Okara
“Severe floods hit 107 villages in Sahiwal Division. 82,000 people evacuated, 16,000 in Attari camp only. 36,000 animals saved. 40 boats in action, 11 relief camps in Sahiwal,” said Caretaker CM Naqvi.
“Rescue teams, District admin tirelessly evacuating flood-affected areas. Thank you, Pak Army, for medical aid and support in relief efforts,” he added.